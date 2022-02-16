JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 77

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,091. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

