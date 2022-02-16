JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price to GBX 221

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.
Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.