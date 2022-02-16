JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price to CHF 2,021

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.00.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. 36,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,436. Straumann has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

