JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash (LON:JPEC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPEC stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.38. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.42).
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash Company Profile
