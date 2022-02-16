JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £119.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.31. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.54).

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

