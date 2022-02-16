JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:JPEI)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £119.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.31. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.54).
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
