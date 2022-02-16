Julie Holland Sells 3,250 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DIOD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

