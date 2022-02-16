JulSwap Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $419,510.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.