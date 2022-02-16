Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jumia Technologies stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
