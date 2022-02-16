Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

