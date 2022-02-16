Juniper Networks (JNPR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently:

2/14/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00.

1/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

1/20/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00.

1/18/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

JNPR stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

