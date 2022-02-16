Just Rocks, Inc. Sells 48,595 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Just Rocks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86.

BRLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 195,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

