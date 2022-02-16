JUST Trading Down 4.3% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $399.04 million and $266.58 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.05 or 0.07083003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.80 or 1.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002941 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.

