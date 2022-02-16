Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KAI traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.89. 35,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,297. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kadant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kadant by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadant by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

