Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Kadant stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,297. Kadant has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

