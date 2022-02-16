Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE KAI traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $209.89. 35,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

