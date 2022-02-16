Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE KAI traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $209.89. 35,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,297. Kadant has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.