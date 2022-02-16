Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0-217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.90 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $209.89. 35,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.62. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadant by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

