Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KAJMY remained flat at $$13.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

