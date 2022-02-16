Kalmar Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $218,479.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

