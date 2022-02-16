KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,098. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 780,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239,286 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

