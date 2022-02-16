Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading Up 23.1%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) was up 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 239,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 858% from the average daily volume of 24,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

