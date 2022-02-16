Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $741,255.31 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $741,255.31 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07128293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.22 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

