Kava.io (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00214676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.00434958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

