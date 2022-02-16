Kava Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Kava has a market capitalization of $566.42 million and $160.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00008385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00222224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.12 or 0.00435744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00063106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 153,222,960 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

