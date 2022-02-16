KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KBR worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -186.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

