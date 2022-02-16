Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,385. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

