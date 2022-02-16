Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,385. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
