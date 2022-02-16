Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Kellogg also reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

