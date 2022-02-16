Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

