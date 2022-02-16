Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 714,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,945,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,207,000 after buying an additional 56,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,805,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 371,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

