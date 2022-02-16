Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 9,318 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. 168,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

