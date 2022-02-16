Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.88 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 465,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,808,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,201 shares of company stock worth $10,913,789 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

