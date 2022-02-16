Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 157,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

