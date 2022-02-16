Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 454 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

BDX stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.