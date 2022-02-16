KeyCorp Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.74. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

