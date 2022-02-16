Keyera (KEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/16/2022 – Keyera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – Keyera was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/8/2022 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.
- 1/21/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
TSE KEY traded down C$0.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.40. 844,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.16. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 244.11%.
