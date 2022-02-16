Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) received a C$31.00 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.82.

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.59. 594,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.17 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.31.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

