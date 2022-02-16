Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Down 4.6%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kidoz from $2.21 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of -0.51.

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

