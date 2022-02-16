Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up to $14.58

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $15.00. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 761 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

