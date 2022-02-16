Kineko Price Tops $0.24 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

