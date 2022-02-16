Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 70,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,270. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 132.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.