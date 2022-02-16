Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 20,360,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

