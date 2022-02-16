KKR & Co. Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

KKR stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

