KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,647. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

