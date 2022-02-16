KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KL Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,985. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 27.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in KL Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

