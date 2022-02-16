Klimatas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,173.12 and $11.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 792.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

