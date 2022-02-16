Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.43. 74,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 227,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$663.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In related news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,404,709.46. Also, Director Samira Sakhia bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,687.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,200 shares of company stock worth $362,128.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

