Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

KN stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Knowles by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Knowles by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Knowles by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

