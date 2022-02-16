KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $231,437.88 and $704.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 492,738 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

