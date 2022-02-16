Kommunitas Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $546,377.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars.

