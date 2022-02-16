Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

