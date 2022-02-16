Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

